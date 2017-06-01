Cosmo Corner at Nifong Park

Cosmo Corner, the new addition in Columbia, Missouri’s Nifong Park, offers something for the entire family, including the perfect fishing spot, playground and reservable shelter.
You may also like
New MKT Trail Mural to be Unveiled Aug. 1
126 Views
126 0 0
The Stewart Road Underpass along the MKT Trail just got a little brighter. Join us on Tuesday, August 1, at 5 p.m. for the public unveiling of the Stewart Road Mural, "Make a Brighter Future," painted by young and eme...
Koryo Gumdo: “The Way of the Sword”
231 Views
231 0 2
Defined as the way of the Korean sword, Koryo Gumdo is similar to Japanese Kendo. Koryo Gumdo is a beautiful martial art involving the use of the long sword, the same one used by the ancient Samurai and Hwarang warrio...
Koryo Gumdo: “The Way of the Sword”
72 Views
72 0 1
Defined as the way of the Korean sword, Koryo Gumdo is similar to Japanese Kendo. Koryo Gumdo is a beautiful martial art involving the use of the long sword, the same one used by the ancient Samurai and Hwarang warrio...
Play It Safe in the Water
168 Views
168 0 0
The Columbia, Missouri Fire Department wants you to be careful in and around water this summer by following these safety tips.