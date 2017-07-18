Koryo Gumdo: “The Way of the Sword”

18th Jul, 2017 100 0

Defined as the way of the Korean sword, Koryo Gumdo is similar to Japanese Kendo. Koryo Gumdo is a beautiful martial art involving the use of the long sword, the same one used by the ancient Samurai and Hwarang warriors. Mixing traditional and modern sword techniques, students learn cuts, blocks, stances and the philosophy behind the use of the sword.

For more information on how you can join the next class, browse CoMo.gov and search for Koryo Gumdo.

You may also like

New MKT Trail Mural to be Unveiled Aug. 1

24 0

New MKT Trail Mural to be Unveiled Aug. 1

24 Views

24 0

The Stewart Road Underpass along the MKT Trail just got a little brighter. Join us on Tuesday, August 1, at 5 p.m. for the public unveiling of the Stewart Road Mural, "Make a Brighter Future," painted by young and eme...

Koryo Gumdo: “The Way of the Sword”

43 0

Koryo Gumdo: “The Way of the Sword”

43 Views

43 0

Defined as the way of the Korean sword, Koryo Gumdo is similar to Japanese Kendo. Koryo Gumdo is a beautiful martial art involving the use of the long sword, the same one used by the ancient Samurai and Hwarang warrio...

Play It Safe in the Water

136 0

Play It Safe in the Water

136 Views

136 0

The Columbia, Missouri Fire Department wants you to be careful in and around water this summer by following these safety tips.

Cosmo Corner at Nifong Park

130 0

Cosmo Corner at Nifong Park

130 Views

130 0

Cosmo Corner, the new addition in Columbia, Missouri's Nifong Park, offers something for the entire family, including the perfect fishing spot, playground and reservable shelter.