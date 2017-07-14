Koryo Gumdo: “The Way of the Sword”

Defined as the way of the Korean sword, Koryo Gumdo is similar to Japanese Kendo. Koryo Gumdo is a beautiful martial art involving the use of the long sword, the same one used by the ancient Samurai and Hwarang warriors. Mixing traditional and modern sword techniques, students learn cuts, blocks, stances and the philosophy behind the use of the sword.

For more information on how you can join the next class, browse CoMo.gov and search for Koryo Gumdo.