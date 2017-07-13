Strategic Plan Leaders: Operational Excellence

13th Jul, 2017

Margrace Buckler and the Operational Excellence team are tasked with improving workforce performance, engagement and satisfaction. Their goal is to achieve and maintain a high-level of service from engaged employees and increase citizen satisfaction with the city’s communication efforts.

Strategic Plan

