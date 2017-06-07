City Manager’s 2017 State of the City Address

7th Jun, 2017 18 0

Columbia, Missouri City Manager Mike Matthes presents his State of the City report, describing municipal priorities and detailing progress made. The official document can be read at http://www.como.gov/city-manager/annual-programs-priorities/.

You may also like

Strategic Plan Leaders: Social Equity

101 0

Strategic Plan Leaders: Social Equity

101 Views

101 0

Toni Messina and the Social Equity team continue to improve the odds for success in Columbia. The team works with community partners to strengthen the community so all individuals can thrive.

Strategic Plan Leaders: Public Safety

129 0

Strategic Plan Leaders: Public Safety

129 Views

129 0

Police Chief Ken Burton and the Public Safety team search for ways to make the community safe so citizens can work, learn and play no matter where they live in Columbia. The team’s goal is to improve citizen satisfact...

2017 Fair Housing and Lending Seminar

141 0

2017 Fair Housing and Lending Seminar

141 Views

141 0

The seminar is a free public event that includes presentations by fair housing and lending experts. This year's event was held Friday, April 7, 2016 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at City Hall, 701 East Broadway, Columbia, ...

Strategic Plan Leaders: Introduction

231 0

Strategic Plan Leaders: Introduction

231 Views

231 0

For he City of Columbia, Missouri, the strategic plan is a guiding document that focuses on the mission, values and priorities of the city. Goals to improve the community have been set in these areas: economy, social ...