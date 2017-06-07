City Manager’s 2017 State of the City Address

Columbia, Missouri City Manager Mike Matthes presents his State of the City report, describing municipal priorities and detailing progress made. The official document can be read at http://www.como.gov/city-manager/annual-programs-priorities/.
