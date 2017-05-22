National Public Works Week, May 21-27, 2017

The Columbia, Missouri Public Works department provides safe, sustainable infrastructure. From bridges to roundabouts, Public Works strives to keep citizens connected.
You may also like
How to Use the New Two-Bay Parking Meters
Samuel Shelby 151 Views
151 0 1
The City of Columbia, Missouri recently installed new parking meters in the District. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to use them.
How to Use the New Two-Bay Parking Meters
Samuel Shelby 1.37K Views
1.37K 0 1
The City of Columbia, Missouri recently installed new parking meters in the District. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to use them.
Press Conference: Columbia Regional Airport Announces Additional Air Service
Samuel Shelby 208 Views
208 0 0
Columbia Regional Airport (COU) announces additional air service beginning in August through an agreement with United Airlines. United will add Denver to COU's list of destinations; United will also fly to Chicago, ad...
City of Columbia, Missouri, Year in Review 2016
Samuel Shelby 818 Views
818 0 3
There are many reasons to be proud of Columbia, Missouri, the community we call home. This video reel highlights only a few of our city's achievements from 2016.