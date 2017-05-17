Willie Cole Visits Lee Elementary

Each year the students of Lee Expressive Arts Elementary School create a one-of-a-kind art installation for the City of Columbia City Hall using recyclable objects. This year the kids received a helping hand from world renowned artist Willie Cole.
Columbia College, the University of Missouri, Lee Elementary and the City of Columbia partnered to bring Cole to Columbia for a lecture at the MU Student Center before joining the art students of all ages at Lee.
The practices of the Columbia Mall that have made such a big impact on the community and environment are what earned them the 2017 Pollution Prevention Award. They have been able to reduce emissions by 26% since 2009,...
The organizational winner for the 2017 Best Innovative Practices was the True/False Film Fest. Their efforts to reuse and recycle throughout their festival, including a landfill diversion rate of over 90%, have shown ...
For their countless efforts to clean up the Missouri River, Missouri River Relief has earned the 2017 Environmental Stewardship Award for an organization. By cleaning up 876 tons of trash and heading up clean up proje...
For their continued efforts to recycle medical devices and help out the less fortunate, Services for Independent Living earned the 2017 Mayor’s Award. They were able to provide over 900 devices to over 680 people, bot...