Strategic Plan Leaders: Social Equity

15th May, 2017 2 0

Toni Messina and the Social Equity team continue to improve the odds for success in Columbia. The team works with community partners to strengthen the community so all individuals can thrive.

You may also like

2017 Fair Housing and Lending Seminar

95 0

2017 Fair Housing and Lending Seminar

95 Views

95 0

The seminar is a free public event that includes presentations by fair housing and lending experts. This year's event was held Friday, April 7, 2016 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at City Hall, 701 East Broadway, Columbia, ...

24th Annual Columbia Values Diversity Celebration

362 0

24th Annual Columbia Values Diversity Celebration

362 Views

362 0

The 24th annual Columbia Values Diversity Celebration was held Thursday, January 12, 2017, from 7 a.m.–8:45 a.m. at the Holiday Inn Expo Center. Each year, the Celebration brings people together from throughout our co...

City of Columbia, Missouri, Year in Review 2016

802 0

City of Columbia, Missouri, Year in Review 2016

802 Views

802 0

There are many reasons to be proud of Columbia, Missouri, the community we call home. This video reel highlights only a few of our city's achievements from 2016.

Columbia Values Diversity Student Writings

364 0

Columbia Values Diversity Student Writings

364 Views

364 0

This video was included as part of the 24th Annual Columbia Values Diversity Celebration. Students in grades 4–12 were invited to submit original essays or poetry for possible publication in the 2017 Columbia Values ...