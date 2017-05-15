Strategic Plan Leaders: Social Equity

Toni Messina and the Social Equity team continue to improve the odds for success in Columbia. The team works with community partners to strengthen the community so all individuals can thrive.
You may also like
2017 Fair Housing and Lending Seminar
Samuel Shelby 95 Views
95 0 0
The seminar is a free public event that includes presentations by fair housing and lending experts. This year's event was held Friday, April 7, 2016 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at City Hall, 701 East Broadway, Columbia, ...
24th Annual Columbia Values Diversity Celebration
Samuel Shelby 362 Views
362 0 0
The 24th annual Columbia Values Diversity Celebration was held Thursday, January 12, 2017, from 7 a.m.–8:45 a.m. at the Holiday Inn Expo Center. Each year, the Celebration brings people together from throughout our co...
City of Columbia, Missouri, Year in Review 2016
Samuel Shelby 802 Views
802 0 3
There are many reasons to be proud of Columbia, Missouri, the community we call home. This video reel highlights only a few of our city's achievements from 2016.
Columbia Values Diversity Student Writings
Samuel Shelby 364 Views
364 0 1
This video was included as part of the 24th Annual Columbia Values Diversity Celebration. Students in grades 4–12 were invited to submit original essays or poetry for possible publication in the 2017 Columbia Values ...