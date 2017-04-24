2017 MCPA Award Winner: Columbia Insurance Group

The 2017 Environmental Stewardship Award for a business was awarded to the Columbia Insurance Group. By going to all LED lighting, replacing inefficient transportation and HVAC systems and implementing environmentally friendly standards to their employees, they have been able to really make an impact.
You may also like
2017 MCPA Award Winner: True/False Film Fest
Samuel Shelby 11 Views
11 0 0
The organizational winner for the 2017 Best Innovative Practices was the True/False Film Fest. Their efforts to reuse and recycle throughout their festival, including a landfill diversion rate of over 90%, have shown ...
2017 MCPA Award Winner: Missouri River Relief
Samuel Shelby 6 Views
6 0 0
For their countless efforts to clean up the Missouri River, Missouri River Relief has earned the 2017 Environmental Stewardship Award for an organization. By cleaning up 876 tons of trash and heading up clean up proje...
2017 MCPA Award Winner: Services for Independent Living
Samuel Shelby 5 Views
5 0 0
For their continued efforts to recycle medical devices and help out the less fortunate, Services for Independent Living earned the 2017 Mayor’s Award. They were able to provide over 900 devices to over 680 people, bot...
2017 MCPA Award Winner: Fretboard Coffee
Samuel Shelby 6 Views
6 0 1
Fretboard Coffee achieved the 2017 Resource Conservation Award through many different sustainability practices. A few of their several practices include using organic beans, biodegradable bags and food containers, fur...