Strategic Plan Leaders: Public Safety

17th Apr, 2017 7 0

Police Chief Ken Burton and the Public Safety team search for ways to make the community safe so citizens can work, learn and play no matter where they live in Columbia. The team’s goal is to improve citizen satisfaction with police and fire services.

