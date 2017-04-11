Things to Do in Columbia: First Fridays

Head down to the North Village Arts District on the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. to experience a one-of-a-kind FREE art crawl.

Galleries, shops and business will be open to the public with music, art demonstrations, children’s activities, refreshments, and much more.

Learn more: http://www.northvillageartsdistrict.org/about-first-fridays/

Cultural Affairs

