Looking to get moving this summer? Join us as we sit down with Carrie Burns, a dance instructor for the Columbia Parks and Recreation, for a quick introduction to the many opportunities to learn ballet, jazz, country dance, and so much more.

Parks and Recreation offers dance, cheer and tumbling classes for youth, teens and adults. Pre-registration is required, so head over to http://www.como.gov/ParksandRec/Activities_and_Programs/Leisure_Times/ and choose the best class for you.