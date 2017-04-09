2017 Fair Housing and Lending Seminar

The seminar is a free public event that includes presentations by fair housing and lending experts. This year’s event was held Friday, April 7, 2016 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at City Hall, 701 East Broadway, Columbia, Missouri.

(00:00:00) Welcome and Mayor’s Proclamation, presented by Second Ward Columbia City Council Member Michael Trapp

(00:06:58) Fair Housing and Lending Laws and HUD Action, Professor Rigel C. Oliveri, MU School of Law

(01:13:18) Service Animals, Fair Housing and the ADA, Attorney Amanda Biondolino, SmithAmundsen LLC

(02:13:51) Affordable Housing and The Community Land Trust, Randy Cole, City of Columbia Housing Programs Manager

(02:41:27) The History of Structural Racism in Housing: Why We Need Affordable Fair Housing, Professor Molly Metzger, Washington University