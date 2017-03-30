The City of Columbia, Missouri recently installed new parking meters in the District. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to use them.
You may also like
How to Use the New Two-Bay Parking Meters
Samuel Shelby 1.23K Views
1.23K 0 0
The City of Columbia, Missouri recently installed new parking meters in the District. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to use them.
Press Conference: Columbia Regional Airport Announces Additional Air Service
Samuel Shelby 114 Views
114 0 0
Columbia Regional Airport (COU) announces additional air service beginning in August through an agreement with United Airlines. United will add Denver to COU's list of destinations; United will also fly to Chicago, ad...
City of Columbia, Missouri, Year in Review 2016
Samuel Shelby 706 Views
706 0 3
There are many reasons to be proud of Columbia, Missouri, the community we call home. This video reel highlights only a few of our city's achievements from 2016.
New CoMo Park Card and Parking Meters
Samuel Shelby 1.12K Views
1.12K 0 1
Out with the old and in with new downtown meters and park card. Learn how to use the new meters and where to get the CoMo Park Card.