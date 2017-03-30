How to Use the New Two-Bay Parking Meters

30th Mar, 2017 11 0

The City of Columbia, Missouri recently installed new parking meters in the District. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to use them.

Category:

Infrastructure

You may also like

How to Use the New Two-Bay Parking Meters

1.23K 0

How to Use the New Two-Bay Parking Meters

1.23K Views

1.23K 0

The City of Columbia, Missouri recently installed new parking meters in the District. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to use them.

Press Conference: Columbia Regional Airport Announces Additional Air Service

114 0

Press Conference: Columbia Regional Airport Announces Additional Air Service

114 Views

114 0

Columbia Regional Airport (COU) announces additional air service beginning in August through an agreement with United Airlines. United will add Denver to COU's list of destinations; United will also fly to Chicago, ad...

City of Columbia, Missouri, Year in Review 2016

706 0

City of Columbia, Missouri, Year in Review 2016

706 Views

706 0

There are many reasons to be proud of Columbia, Missouri, the community we call home. This video reel highlights only a few of our city's achievements from 2016.

New CoMo Park Card and Parking Meters

1.12K 0

New CoMo Park Card and Parking Meters

1.12K Views

1.12K 0

Out with the old and in with new downtown meters and park card. Learn how to use the new meters and where to get the CoMo Park Card.