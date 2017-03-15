Strategic Plan Leaders: Introduction

For he City of Columbia, Missouri, the strategic plan is a guiding document that focuses on the mission, values and priorities of the city. Goals to improve the community have been set in these areas: economy, social equity, public safety, infrastructure, and operational excellence. Meet the city employees who are leading efforts in these focus areas.
