Strategic Plan Leaders: Introduction

For he City of Columbia, Missouri, the strategic plan is a guiding document that focuses on the mission, values and priorities of the city. Goals to improve the community have been set in these areas: economy, social equity, public safety, infrastructure, and operational excellence. Meet the city employees who are leading efforts in these focus areas.

Strategic Plan

