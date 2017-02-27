Columbia Regional Airport (COU) announces additional air service beginning in August through an agreement with United Airlines. United will add Denver to COU’s list of destinations; United will also fly to Chicago, adding two flights to the Windy City in addition to those already available via American Airlines.
Press Conference: Columbia Regional Airport Announces Additional Air Service
