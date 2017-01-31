Housing the Homeless: When Housing Comes First

“Homelessness is a complex problem, but homelessness is a fixable problem,” says Steve Hollis, Columbia’s Manager of Human Services. “The first step is putting someone into a home.”

Homelessness is a reality that thousands of Americans face every day. In Columbia, while the numbers are declining, just over 200 residents do not have a place to call home.

The City of Columbia is addressing the city’s homelessness concerns with a new Housing-First model that puts homeless people in housing before providing them with case management and services to address the issues that have contributed to their homeless condition.

Take a look at how local and national social service and health care representatives are reducing homelessness in Columbia and Boone County.

