Behind the Scenes: Columbia Values Diversity Celebration

The 24th annual Columbia Values Diversity Celebration was held Thursday, January 12, 2017, from 7 a.m.–8:45 a.m. at the Holiday Inn Expo Center. Each year, the Celebration brings people together from throughout our co...
This video was included as part of the 24th Annual Columbia Values Diversity Celebration.
Students in grades 4–12 were invited to submit original essays or poetry for possible publication in the 2017 Columbia Values ...
By day, Tony St. Romaine resolves conflicts as the Deputy City Manager for the City of Columbia, Missouri. In his spare time, St. Romaine resolves to become a better painter, one brush stroke and tutorial video at a t...
More than a dozen Career Awareness Related Experience (C.A.R.E.) students spent their summer painting the Locust Street tunnel at Columbia, Missouri's Flat Branch Park with local artist, Madeleine LeMieux.