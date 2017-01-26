Behind the Scenes: Columbia Values Diversity Celebration

For 24 years, the city of Columbia has come together to celebrate the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., but also to continue his dream of a diverse and inclusive community.

This year a record-breaking 1100 people attended the event that has now become a community tradition.

But what does it take to host such a large event around a uncomfortable topic?

The City Channel takes a never-before-seen look inside one of Columbia most-anticipated events of the year.

Category:

Cultural Affairs

