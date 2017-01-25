City of Columbia, Missouri, Year in Review 2016

There are many reasons to be proud of Columbia, Missouri, the community we call home. This video reel highlights only a few of our city’s achievements from 2016.
You may also like
24th Annual Columbia Values Diversity Celebration
Samuel Shelby 28 Views
28 0 0
The 24th annual Columbia Values Diversity Celebration was held Thursday, January 12, 2017, from 7 a.m.–8:45 a.m. at the Holiday Inn Expo Center. Each year, the Celebration brings people together from throughout our co...
Columbia Values Diversity Student Writings
Samuel Shelby 139 Views
139 0 1
This video was included as part of the 24th Annual Columbia Values Diversity Celebration. Students in grades 4–12 were invited to submit original essays or poetry for possible publication in the 2017 Columbia Values ...
New CoMo Park Card and Parking Meters
Samuel Shelby 937 Views
937 0 1
Out with the old and in with new downtown meters and park card. Learn how to use the new meters and where to get the CoMo Park Card.
Columbia Recycle and Trash App
Samuel Shelby 89 Views
89 0 0
Columbia Missouri’s Solid Waste Utility is offering up a new free app, the COMO Recycle and Trash App, available for Android and iOS devices. The app provides an updated schedule of your trash and recycling collectio...