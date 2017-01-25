24th Annual Columbia Values Diversity Celebration

The 24th annual Columbia Values Diversity Celebration was held Thursday, January 12, 2017, from 7 a.m.–8:45 a.m. at the Holiday Inn Expo Center. Each year, the Celebration brings people together from throughout our community to share breakfast and a special program honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The theme for this the 2017 Celebration was “Building an Inclusive Columbia.” The program included performances representing the rich diversity of our community, live music at the breakfast followed by the presentation of the 20th annual Columbia Values Diversity Awards.

Keynote address by Nomtombi Naomi Tutu, Race & Gender Justice Activist. For more information about the Celebration, visit http://www.como.gov/arts/cvdc.

