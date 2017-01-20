Columbia Values Diversity Student Writings

This video was included as part of the 24th Annual Columbia Values Diversity Celebration.

Students in grades 4–12 were invited to submit original essays or poetry for possible publication in the 2017 Columbia Values Diversity Celebration Student Writings Booklet. The booklet was distributed to over 1,000 people at the annual community celebration on January 12, 2017.

The theme for the 24th annual Columbia Values Diversity Celebration is: “Building an Inclusive Columbia.” Because Columbia is a city of many ethnic groups, religions, cultures, and opinions, it is important that all community members know that their story and their voice are important and valued. Students were asked to submit an essay or poem describing how inclusion and acceptance are present in our community despite our differences.

