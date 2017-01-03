Columbia Recycle and Trash App

3rd Jan, 2017 7 0

Columbia Missouri’s Solid Waste Utility is offering up a new free app, the COMO Recycle and Trash App, available for Android and iOS devices.

The app provides an updated schedule of your trash and recycling collection schedule, as well as special collection dates for things like Christmas trees and dates for when Household Hazardous Waste drop-off is available.

The app also includes the Waste Wizard. The Waste Wizard tells you what’s recyclable, what’s not, whether you can put an item out curbside or need to drop it off someplace. If an item is NOT recyclable through the city, other available recycling options are provided, with complete contact and location information.

The app integrates with Google Maps to show drop-off recycling locations, the city landfill location, and the locations of other waste and recycling centers available for items not recycled by the city — electronics, batteries, and metals, for example.

User feedback is welcome and submittable from within the app.

You may also like

The Really Big Tree Project in Columbia, Missouri

619 0

The Really Big Tree Project in Columbia, Missouri

619 Views

619 0

The City of Columbia Stormwater Utility is trying to improve storm water quality throughout the city. Its first major endeavor is the Really Big Tree Project in the central city.

Stormwater Partnership: Rain Garden Testing

287 0

Stormwater Partnership: Rain Garden Testing

287 Views

287 0

Can rain gardens effectively remove pollutants from stormwater? MU Engineering & Columbia's Stormwater Utility partner up to find out.Testing sites have been set up to measure just how effective rain gardens can b...

Advancing Renewables in the Midwest Conference: Being There

244 0

Advancing Renewables in the Midwest Conference: Being There

244 Views

244 0

Columbia Water and Light, along with its sponsoring partners, the University of Missouri and the Missouri Department of Economic Development, hosted the 11th annual Advancing Renewables in the Midwest conference at th...

Columbia Infrastructure Task Force

544 0

Columbia Infrastructure Task Force

544 Views

544 0

First meeting of the Mayor's Task Force on Infrastructure at the City of Columbia, Missouri. All of the meetings are archived and available to view at the following url ... http://www.como.gov/Council/Meetings/meeting...