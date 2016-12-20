Overcoming Police Bias

All people, even well-intentioned people, have bias. To reduce police bias in our community, the Columbia Police Department is adopting a new way of policing called fair and impartial policing.

Sgt. Michael Hestir reveals how Columbia is setting a new standard for educating first-line supervisors and police officers on implicit bias—what it is, how it influences judgment, and how, if ignored or unrecognized, it can lead to discriminatory action.

Want to learn how to recognize your own bias?

View the full Fair and Impartial Training Session below:

Click here for Part I: http://gocolumbiamo.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?publish_id=b86c48fa-a6b6-11e6-9380-00219ba2f017

Click here Part II: http://gocolumbiamo.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?publish_id=5d857d87-a6b6-11e6-9380-00219ba2f017