Overcoming Police Bias

20th Dec, 2016 51 0

All people, even well-intentioned people, have bias. To reduce police bias in our community, the Columbia Police Department is adopting a new way of policing called fair and impartial policing.

Sgt. Michael Hestir reveals how Columbia is setting a new standard for educating first-line supervisors and police officers on implicit bias—what it is, how it influences judgment, and how, if ignored or unrecognized, it can lead to discriminatory action.

Want to learn how to recognize your own bias?
View the full Fair and Impartial Training Session below:

Click here for Part I: http://gocolumbiamo.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?publish_id=b86c48fa-a6b6-11e6-9380-00219ba2f017

Click here Part II: http://gocolumbiamo.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?publish_id=5d857d87-a6b6-11e6-9380-00219ba2f017

You may also like

Live Well By Faith: Black Community Health Education

194 0

Live Well By Faith: Black Community Health Education

194 Views

194 0

Get in shape this year! Learn how you can participate in the Live Well By Faith program, a wellness initiative for members of historically Black churches.

Building Inclusive Communities

430 0

Building Inclusive Communities

430 Views

430 0

As part of the Strategic Plan emphasis on Social Equity, classes developed by St. Louis-based National Conference for Community and Justice (NCCJ) are being offered to city employees through the Department of Health a...

CPD-NAACP Joint Press Conference

266 0

CPD-NAACP Joint Press Conference

266 Views

266 0

In a collaborative effort to address the growing violence nationwide, a press conference was held Saturday, July 9, 2016 at 10 a.m. in the City Council Chambers at the Columbia government Center. Speakers at the confe...

East Neighborhood BBQ Promo

570 0

East Neighborhood BBQ Promo

570 Views

570 0

Residents who live within the East Priority Neighborhood are invited to a community barbecue. Saturday July 16, 2016 Indian Hills Park 3 p.m.–-6 p.m. Parks and Recreation staff will be on hand to assist with events....