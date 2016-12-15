Live Well By Faith: Black Community Health Education

15th Dec, 2016 195 0

Get in shape this year! Learn how you can participate in the Live Well By Faith program, a wellness initiative for members of historically Black churches.

You may also like

Overcoming Police Bias

51 0

Overcoming Police Bias

51 Views

51 0

All people, even well-intentioned people, have bias. To reduce police bias in our community, the Columbia Police Department is adopting a new way of policing called fair and impartial policing. Sgt. Michael Hestir re...

Building Inclusive Communities

430 0

Building Inclusive Communities

430 Views

430 0

As part of the Strategic Plan emphasis on Social Equity, classes developed by St. Louis-based National Conference for Community and Justice (NCCJ) are being offered to city employees through the Department of Health a...

CPD-NAACP Joint Press Conference

266 0

CPD-NAACP Joint Press Conference

266 Views

266 0

In a collaborative effort to address the growing violence nationwide, a press conference was held Saturday, July 9, 2016 at 10 a.m. in the City Council Chambers at the Columbia government Center. Speakers at the confe...

East Neighborhood BBQ Promo

570 0

East Neighborhood BBQ Promo

570 Views

570 0

Residents who live within the East Priority Neighborhood are invited to a community barbecue. Saturday July 16, 2016 Indian Hills Park 3 p.m.–-6 p.m. Parks and Recreation staff will be on hand to assist with events....