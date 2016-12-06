2016 Homelessness Summit Session I

6th Dec, 2016

(00:00:00) Welcome — Andrew Grabau, Janet Thompson, Michael Trapp, Karla DeSpain, Rocky Alden
(00:22:48) Local Overview — Steve Hollis, Randall Cole, Carla London, Katie Burnham Wilkins
(00:48:40) National Issue Characteristics and Trends in Effectively Reducing Homelessness — Keynote Speaker Linda Kauffman
(01:18:58) Impacts of Homelessness in Early Childhood, Youth Homelessness Innovative State Funding Strategies/Medicaid — Nancy Thoma
(01:51:54) HUD’s Role/Current & Priority Funding Initiatives — James Heard
(02:29:14) Veteran Homelessness: Current National Movements and Local Efforts —Sarah Froese
(02:49:50) Neighboring Community Service Provider Practices and Perspectives — Rorie Orgeron
(03:11:04) Neighborhood Community Service Provider Practices and Perspectives, Kansas City, MO — Mark Brehm
(03:20:20) Panel Q&A

OVERALL EVENT NOTES

KEYNOTE SPEAKERS
Linda Kauffman, National Movement Manager, Community Solutions
Jason McRoy, Director of Operations, Boulder Housing & Human Services
Sarah Buss, Housing and Emergency Services Coordinator, Boulder County Housing& Human Services

MODERATORS
Karla DeSpain, Special Projects Manager, Heart of Missouri United Way & CATCH board
Rocky Alden, Volunteer, Love INC & Room at the Inn

OTHER SPEAKERS
Janet Thompson, District 2 Commissioner, Boone County, MO
Michael Trapp, Ward 2 Council Member, City of Columbia, MO
Steve Hollis, Human Services Manager, Boone County/City of Columbia Public Health & Human Services
Katie Burnham Wilkins, Health Care for Homeless Veterans Program Coordinator, Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans Hospital
Randall Cole, Housing Programs Supervisor, City of Columbia, MO
Carla London, Director of student Services, Columbia Public Schools
Nancy Thoma, Region 7 Administrator, Administration for Children & Families
James Heard, Field Office Director, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
Sarah Froese, Psychosocial Rehabilitation Supervisor & Behavioral Health Social Work Liaison, Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans Hospital
Rorie Orgeron, Chief Executive Officer, The Kitchen Inc.
Mark Brehm, Permanent Supportive Housing Assistant Program Manager, Synergy Services
Shawn Phillips, Manager of Emergency Services, University of Missouri Health Care
Kay Wright, Manager of Volunteer/Language/Valet Services, Gift Shops & Pastoral Care, University of Missouri Health Care

