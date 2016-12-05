Tending Our Trees

In line with the “operational excellence” component of the city’s strategic plan, Columbia Parks and Recreation sent three horticultural specialists to Kansas City to participate in a Tree Risk Assessment Qualification (TRAQ) course so they’ll be better prepared to care for Columbia’s urban forest.

