Undercover Art: The Locust Mural Project

4th Nov, 2016 128 0

More than a dozen Career Awareness Related Experience (C.A.R.E.) students spent their summer painting the Locust Street tunnel at Columbia, Missouri’s Flat Branch Park with local artist, Madeleine LeMieux.

