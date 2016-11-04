Undercover Art: The Locust Mural Project

More than a dozen Career Awareness Related Experience (C.A.R.E.) students spent their summer painting the Locust Street tunnel at Columbia, Missouri’s Flat Branch Park with local artist, Madeleine LeMieux.
You may also like
2016 Homelessness Summit Session II
Samuel Shelby 56 Views
56 0 0
(00:00:00) Welcome — Andrew Grabau, Janet Thompson, Michael Trapp, Karla DeSpain, Rocky Alden (00:20:44) Local Overview — Steve Hollis, Katie Burnham Wilkins, Carla London, Randall Cole, Kay Wright, Shawn Phillips (0...
2016 Homelessness Summit Session I
Samuel Shelby 59 Views
59 0 1
(00:00:00) Welcome — Andrew Grabau, Janet Thompson, Michael Trapp, Karla DeSpain, Rocky Alden (00:22:48) Local Overview — Steve Hollis, Randall Cole, Carla London, Katie Burnham Wilkins (00:48:40) National Issue Char...
Tending Our Trees
Samuel Shelby 151 Views
151 0 0
In line with the "operational excellence" component of the city's strategic plan, Columbia Parks and Recreation sent three horticultural specialists to Kansas City to participate in a Tree Risk Assessment Qualificatio...
Off the Clock: Deputy City Manager Tony St. Romaine
Samuel Shelby 106 Views
106 0 0
By day, Tony St. Romaine resolves conflicts as the Deputy City Manager for the City of Columbia, Missouri. In his spare time, St. Romaine resolves to become a better painter, one brush stroke and tutorial video at a t...