COMO Bus System Community Visioning Session

Get on the bus! Help improve transit service in the City of Columbia, Missouri. Attend the Community Visioning Session on October 11, from 6 pm to 8 pm at the Activity and Recreation Center. Find out more at https://www.comoconnect.org/
Columbia Recycle and Trash App
Samuel Shelby 6 Views
Columbia Missouri’s Solid Waste Utility is offering up a new free app, the COMO Recycle and Trash App, available for Android and iOS devices. The app provides an updated schedule of your trash and recycling collectio...
Tending Our Trees
Samuel Shelby 150 Views
In line with the "operational excellence" component of the city's strategic plan, Columbia Parks and Recreation sent three horticultural specialists to Kansas City to participate in a Tree Risk Assessment Qualificatio...
Stephens College and City of Columbia Stormwater Quality Partnership
Samuel Shelby 147 Views
If you live in Columbia, you live in one of fifteen watersheds that run within the city limits. Learn how Stephens College and the City of Columbia worked together to improve two of these watersheds.
Forum Boulevard Pedestrian Bridge
Samuel Shelby 408 Views
The Forum Pedestrian Bridge gives cyclists and pedestrians a safe route from the MKT Nature and Fitness Trail to the north side of Forum Boulevard in Columbia, Missouri.